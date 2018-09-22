Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Owls beat Villa in Bruce's 100th game in charge
Sheffield Wednesday consigned Aston Villa to their first home defeat of the season in Steve Bruce's 100th game in charge.
The visitors took the lead just after the break when the ball broke to Marco Matias on the edge of the area and he fired a crisp shot into the bottom corner.
John McGinn drew the scores level with a stunning volley that went in off the underside of the crossbar.
But Steven Fletcher scored the winner with a header from a Joel Pelupessy cross, as Wednesday won 2-1 at Villa Park for the second season in succession.
Villa, who have now won just three of their opening nine Championship games, slipped down to 12th, while Wednesday moved above them to 10th.
They looked to have given themselves a chance when McGinn scored his first goal in English football with a breathtaking volley after the Owls failed to deal with a Villa cross.
However, Fletcher restored the visiting team's lead in the 67th minute and they controlled the game thereafter as Villa struggled to create any clear chances.
After a slow start to the season, Wednesday, who host league leaders Leeds on Friday, have taken 13 points from their past six games.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Nyland
- 27El Mohamady
- 5ChesterBooked at 8mins
- 15Jedinak
- 21Hutton
- 37AdomahSubstituted forBolasieat 68'minutes
- 14Hourihane
- 7McGinnBooked at 55mins
- 10Grealish
- 26KodjiaSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 78'minutes
- 18Abraham
Substitutes
- 4Tuanzebe
- 6Whelan
- 11Bolasie
- 16Bree
- 20Bjarnason
- 22El Ghazi
- 31Bunn
Sheff Wed
- 25Dawson
- 15Lees
- 34Hector
- 36Pudil
- 24BakerBooked at 36mins
- 8Pelupessy
- 10Bannan
- 42Penney
- 20Reach
- 9FletcherSubstituted forNuhiuat 78'minutes
- 19MatiasSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Fox
- 7Onomah
- 17Nuhiu
- 18Lucas João
- 28Wildsmith
- 31Kirby
- 37Preston
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 35,572
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a cross.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).
Ørjan Nyland (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Marco Matias.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by James Chester.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Steven Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Jonathan Kodjia.
Offside, Aston Villa. Yannick Bolasie tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Kodjia.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Yannick Bolasie replaces Albert Adomah.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joey Pelupessy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Attempt saved. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a headed pass.