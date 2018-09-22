Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Owls beat Villa in Bruce's 100th game in charge

Steven Fletcher (right) has scored in successive games for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday consigned Aston Villa to their first home defeat of the season in Steve Bruce's 100th game in charge.

The visitors took the lead just after the break when the ball broke to Marco Matias on the edge of the area and he fired a crisp shot into the bottom corner.

John McGinn drew the scores level with a stunning volley that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

But Steven Fletcher scored the winner with a header from a Joel Pelupessy cross, as Wednesday won 2-1 at Villa Park for the second season in succession.

Villa, who have now won just three of their opening nine Championship games, slipped down to 12th, while Wednesday moved above them to 10th.

They looked to have given themselves a chance when McGinn scored his first goal in English football with a breathtaking volley after the Owls failed to deal with a Villa cross.

However, Fletcher restored the visiting team's lead in the 67th minute and they controlled the game thereafter as Villa struggled to create any clear chances.

After a slow start to the season, Wednesday, who host league leaders Leeds on Friday, have taken 13 points from their past six games.