St Mirren 0-0 Celtic: Oran Kearney demands same again from Buddies

Oran Kearney (left) registered a point in his first match as St Mirren manager

St Mirren "set the bar" with their 0-0 draw against Celtic in Oran Kearney's first match in charge.

The Buddies secured their first Premiership point since their opening-day win against Dundee.

Kearney replaced Alan Stubbs as manager during the international break and took particular delight in the performance.

"It's something we've stressed all week to the players about getting a performance first and foremost," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"That more than anything brings the most delight. It's something you want in every side and we worked really hard through the week on a plan of how we could ideally try and negate Celtic but in the same stretch leave us that we weren't camped in the whole time and could create chances.

"A game under lights, there's something about it, it gives it that buzz and I thought the fans from the word go tonight were fantastic. They responded to the players, I think the players responded to them. When you've got that connection, it gives you what we needed probably in that last 15 minutes to get us over the line."

The former Coleraine manager's next task is away to Hamilton Academical a week on Saturday and he is demanding the same type of performance.

"They've set the bar now, they've shown their hand early," added Kearney.

"We've got a level of performance that we craved but now that they've shown that level, I think it's so important that we hit those heights every week.

"It is a great shot in the arm. One swallow doesn't make a summer. We'll definitely not be getting carried away but in the same stretch we're delighted with our work tonight."