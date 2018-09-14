Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Jadon Sancho helps Dortmund to win with assist
English teenager Jadon Sancho continued his impressive form by playing a role in both of Borussia Dortmund's second-half goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 18-year-old came off the bench at the break and crossed for Marius Wolf to put Dortmund 2-1 in front.
In the 88th minute, Sancho dribbled into the box and his deflected pass fell to Paco Alcacer who added a third.
Abdou Diallo had earlier opened the scoring for Dortmund before Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller equalised.
Sacho now has three assists in four games for Dortmund this season.
The forward, who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017, made his debut last season and has seven assists and one goal for the club in 16 matches.
England manager Gareth Southgate resisted calls to include Sancho and other youngsters in his England squad for the internationals earlier this month.
The win takes Dortmund top of the Bundesliga and maintains their unbeaten start.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 29Schmelzer
- 19Dahoud
- 6DelaneySubstituted forWitselat 69'minutes
- 27Wolf
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forSanchoat 58'minutes
- 20PhilippSubstituted forAlcácerat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 7Sancho
- 9Alcácer
- 10Götze
- 28Witsel
- 35Hitz
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 24da Costa
- 19Abraham
- 2Ndicka
- 3Falette
- 16TorróSubstituted forMüllerat 84'minutes
- 5FernandesSubstituted forde Guzmánat 63'minutes
- 7FabiánSubstituted forJovicat 63'minutes
- 11Gacinovic
- 10KosticBooked at 27mins
- 9Haller
Substitutes
- 6de Guzmán
- 8Jovic
- 20Hasebe
- 23Russ
- 26Beyreuther
- 27Müller
- 29Wiedwald
- Referee:
- Benjamin Cortus
- Attendance:
- 81,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund).
Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by David Abraham.
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Filip Kostic.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Nicolai Müller replaces Lucas Torró.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Akanji.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).
Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud tries a through ball, but Paco Alcácer is caught offside.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Danny da Costa tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Thomas Delaney.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Maximilian Philipp.
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Luka Jovic replaces Marco Fabián.