Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Jadon Sancho helps Dortmund to win with assist

Sancho combined with Marco Reus before setting-up Marius Wolf for Dortmund's second

English teenager Jadon Sancho continued his impressive form by playing a role in both of Borussia Dortmund's second-half goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 18-year-old came off the bench at the break and crossed for Marius Wolf to put Dortmund 2-1 in front.

In the 88th minute, Sancho dribbled into the box and his deflected pass fell to Paco Alcacer who added a third.

Abdou Diallo had earlier opened the scoring for Dortmund before Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller equalised.

Sacho now has three assists in four games for Dortmund this season.

The forward, who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017, made his debut last season and has seven assists and one goal for the club in 16 matches.

England manager Gareth Southgate resisted calls to include Sancho and other youngsters in his England squad for the internationals earlier this month.

The win takes Dortmund top of the Bundesliga and maintains their unbeaten start.