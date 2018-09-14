Saturday's back pages 14 Sep From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/45529044 Read more about sharing. Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp feature in the Daily Mirror The Daily Mail with Jose Mourinho hitting out at critics of his treatment of Marcus Rashford In the Daily Telegraph, Gini Wijnaldum with the expectation at Liverpool Jose Mourinho again in the Daily Star In the Daily Express, Romelu Lukaku says his Manchester United colleagues need to get tough