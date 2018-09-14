French Ligue 1
PSG4Saint-Étienne0

Paris Saint Germain 4-0 Saint-Etienne: PSG warm up for Liverpool tie with comfortable win

Julian Draxler
Draxler's goal was his first of the season

Paris St-Germain warmed up for their Champions League match at Liverpool by cruising past Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1.

PSG were without suspended striker Kylian Mbappe and rested forward Neymar but went ahead through Julian Draxler's header in the 23rd minute.

Edinson Cavani scored a 51st-minute penalty after he had been fouled in the area before winger Angel di Maria and Moussa Diaby added goals late on.

The French champions face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Like in PSG's previous two games, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was left on the bench with 25-year-old Frenchman Alphonse Areola preferred in goal.

Shortly after Di Maria added PSG's third, manager Thomas Tuchel substituted centre-back Thiago Silva who had received treatment for a knock earlier in the second half.

The win maintains the French champions' 100% start to the season and keeps them top of Ligue 1.

They have scored at least three goals in all of their five league games this season, netting 17 in total.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forKehrerat 80'minutes
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14Bernat
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forNkunkuat 68'minutes
  • 19DiarraSubstituted forDiabyat 45'minutes
  • 25RabiotBooked at 38mins
  • 11Di María
  • 9Cavani
  • 23Draxler

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 24Perrin
  • 28Subotic
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forHamoumaat 54'minutes
  • 17Selnaes
  • 6M'Vila
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 19SaliburSubstituted forBericat 81'minutes
  • 9DionySubstituted forDiousséat 81'minutes
  • 10KhazriBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 4Saliba
  • 18Nordin
  • 21Hamouma
  • 25Dioussé
  • 27Beric
  • 30Moulin
  • 33Panos
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamSaint-Étienne
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, St Etienne 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, St Etienne 0.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Stéphane Ruffier.

Attempt saved. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Timothée Kolodziejczak.

Attempt missed. Robert Beric (St Etienne) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, St Etienne 0. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Assane Dioussé replaces Lois Diony.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Robert Beric replaces Yannis Salibur.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Thiago Silva because of an injury.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, St Etienne 0. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lois Diony (St Etienne).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Juan Bernat is caught offside.

Booking

Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gabriel Silva.

Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 14th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG55001741315
2Dijon43018359
3Toulouse430156-19
4Lille42116247
5Marseille421110737
6Montpellier42114317
7Rennes52127707
8Nice521247-37
9Lyon42024226
10Nîmes42029906
11Reims420235-26
12Saint-Étienne513136-36
13Caen412145-15
14Monaco41126604
15Amiens41125504
16Strasbourg411256-14
17Nantes411258-34
18Angers410358-33
19Bordeaux410337-43
20Guingamp4004310-70
View full French Ligue 1 table

