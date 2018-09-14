Football gossip: Martial, De Bruyne, Icardi, Sessegnon, Pepe, Asensio, Neves

Manchester United are refusing to sell out-of-favour Anthony Martial because they would owe 50% of the profits to the 22-year-old's former club Monaco. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne does not have a release clause in his contract, after suggesting the 27-year-old would be available for around £223m. (Manchester Evening News)

Fulham want to tie highly-coveted full-back Ryan Sessegnon, 18, to a new contract. The Cottagers are also set to offer a new deal to goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, 26, who was called into the England squad this month. (Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign 25-year-old Inter Milan and Argentina forward Mauro Icardi. (Le10 Sport, via AS)

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Lille's Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe, with the 23-year-old forward valued at £30m. (Le10 Sport, via Talksport)

Maurizio Sarri has dismissed Chelsea's chances of winning the title in his first season at the helm and believes it will be a battle between Manchester City and Liverpool. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham had the chance to sign 22-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio in 2014, but turned the opportunity down. (Mundo Deportivo, via Talksport)

Nuno Espirito Santo has dismissed speculation linking him and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, 21, with moves away from Wolves. (Express and Star)

Steve Bruce has confirmed Aston Villa's interest in John Terry, but admits financial restrictions could scupper the the Championship club's chances of re-signing the 37-year-old, who captained the team last term. (Birmingham Mail)

Everton are facing a second tapping-up inquiry over allegations they broke Premier League rules in pursuit of a schoolboy who now plays for Manchester United. The Toffees are already facing an independent inquiry into their recruitment of manager Marco Silva. (Telegraph)

Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, 27, admits the players are well aware of the expectations placed upon them to end the club's silverware drought, with the 2012 League Cup their only trophy in the last 12 years. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has joked his fall at the England-Spain match at Wembley was deliberate - to give the media something to write about him during the international break. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has insisted he does not plan to "park the bus" in every game this season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Nottingham Forest remain keen to sign Iran striker Karim Ansarifard, 28, who is a free agent after being released from his contract at Olympiacos. (Nottingham Post)

Manuel Pellegrini has denied he is angry that his team selections at West Ham are being leaked before games. The Hammers are trying to work out how Twitter account @exwhuemployee has revealed the starting line-up for more than 60 matches in succession and believe the leaks come from a source at their training ground. (Guardian)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his team will not be intimidated by forthcoming matches against powerful Premier League opposition, hosting his former club Tottenham and a trip to champions Manchester City. (Argus)

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas has revealed that his former Gunners team-mate Philippe Senderos used to "genuinely panic" before games, particularly when facing ex-Chelsea target man Didier Drogba. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner, 26, who is on loan at Birmingham, has admitted he had lots options - but joining the Blues was always his preferred choice. (Birmingham Mail)

Manager Tony Mowbray says Scotland international John McGinn, 23, who has joined Aston Villa, was on Blackburn's radar for a "long, long time". (Lancashire Telegraph)

​Napoli are looking at options to finance a new stadium, with a McDonald's-backed venue a possibility. (Cronache di Napoli, via 90min.com)

