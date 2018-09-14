West Ham Ladies: WSL club sign American defender Erin Simon

American defender Erin Simon will get her first taste of English football after joining West Ham Ladies

West Ham Ladies have signed American defender and free agent Erin Simon.

The 24-year-old centre-back left US club Sky Blue FC at the end of last season and now links up with Matt Beard's squad in the Women's Super League.

"I'm very excited to be a part of this family," Simon told the club website.

"Right off the bat, West Ham has just felt like a real family atmosphere and I'm excited to be a part of something new."

West Ham kick-off their WSL campaign on 19 September at home to Reading after being without a game on the opening weekend of the season.