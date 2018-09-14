Craig Gordon: Celtic goalkeeper 'paid Greig Spence's wages for three months'

Craig Gordon and Greig Spence
Craig Gordon rushed out of his goal and felled Greig Spence with a heavy challenge

Alloa Athletic striker Greig Spence has revealed Craig Gordon "covered wages I lost" after a tackle by the Celtic goalkeeper left him "off work for three months".

Gordon received a yellow card after racing from his goal and fouling Spence with an high kick in a Scottish League Cup tie in September 2016.

In a tweet on Thursday, Spence, 26, said he "forgave" Gordon.

He was responding to a post in which the tackle was described as "shocking".

"I was off work for three months after this challenge but Craig Gordon covered my wages I lost so I forgive him," Spence tweeted.

Gordon, 35, had said the Scottish FA's disciplinary procedures needed greater transparency, prompting a Twitter user to post a picture of the challenge, saying it was "bewildering" the Scotland goalkeeper had faced no retrospective punishment.

Greig Spence tweet

