EA Sports Cup Final: Cobh will be tough final test says Derry boss Kenny Shiels

Stephen Henderson's Cobh shocked Dundalk in the EA Sports Cup semi-finals

EA Sports Cup Final: Derry City v Cobh Ramblers Date: Sunday, 16 September Venue: Brandywell Stadium Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sport website, updates and report on BBC website

Kenny Shiels has warned Derry City fans that Cobh Ramblers will present his Candystripes with a tough test in Sunday's EA Sports Cup Final.

The Brandywell game seemingly offers Derry a gilt-edged chance to end a six-year trophy doubt but Shiels says Cobh will be determined to be party poopers.

Cobh go into the game after shocking Dundalk in the semi-finals.

"They are a good team. Cup finals can go in any way, shape or form. We must get our attitude right," said Shiels.

However, the Candystripes boss is optimistic his players will have the correct mental approach for Sunday's big game after a disappointing display last time out when they tamely lost at home to Bohemians.

Derry will improve from Bohs defeat, vows Shiels

With Derry having dropped to sixth place in the Premier Division table after a poor run since last May, a trophy success would help lift some pressure off Shiels, although there would be little time to celebrate with Wednesday's FAI Cup quarter-final against Bohemians coming up.

"We will be improved from the Bohemians performance, believe me," added the Derry boss.

"We're looking for positivity about the place. We need to sell this cup final as best we can.

"This is a cup final. We're part of it and we want to get that out into the public."

Long-term injured players Nicky Low and Conor McDermott remain unavailable for Derry while Shiels will also be without striker cup-tied striker Ally Roy who played in the competition for Sligo Rovers earlier in the season.

Ronan Hale is one of seven Derry City players returning from international under-21 duty

Thankfully, Shiels' seven international Under-21 players appear to have returned unscathed after being involved with the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland squads over the past week.

"If we can win the cup final and the FAI Cup quarter-final, we'll have had a fantastic season under all the circumstances," insists Shiels.

"Under the current financial climate, Derry supporters need to know that Derry City are not going to win the league.

"If you want to win the league, you need a budget on the upper side of 1.5m Euro. You can forget about that because we'll not be able to achieve that.

"Your success is activated by the attendances that come to watch the football. Unless we can fill this place, then success will be limited.

"If we could win a trophy, it would be fantastic. How many teams outside the big financially-strong clubs are going to win a trophy?

"I think the supporters should be proud of what these young players have achieved.

"We had seven players, first-team players away on international duty. Surely people can see what we're trying to do."