Leigh Griffiths: Striker 'at Celtic for 10-in-a-row' after signing new deal

Leigh Griffiths is in his fourth season at Celtic Park

Striker Leigh Griffiths says he is "here for 10-in-a-row" after signing a new four-year Celtic contract to 2022.

The Scottish champions are back-to-back domestic treble winners and are targeting their eighth successive domestic title this term.

Scotland cap Griffiths, 28, has made 190 Celtic outings and scored his 100th goal as Brendan Rodgers' side beat Suduva in last month's Europa League play-off.

"I'm over the moon," he told Celtic TV.

"From the moment I walked in the door here, this is where I wanted to be for the rest of my life. I've been here for three-and-a-half years already and to sign another four-year deal is great. I can't wait for the future.

"Celtic is a great club and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I had the opportunity to move but I wanted to stay and fight for my place. I've been rewarded with another deal and knowing that I'm going to be here for another four years is great."

Griffiths began his professional career at Livingston before joining Dundee, ultimately earning a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The striker had two fruitful loan spells with boyhood club Hibernian in 2011-12 and 2012-13, where Pat Fenlon's side were twice Scottish Cup runners-up, making his Scotland debut in the process.

He joined Celtic from Wolves in January 2014, and has amassed 19 caps, famously scoring two free-kicks in Scotland's World Cup qualifying draw with England last summer.