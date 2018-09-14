Dimitar Evtimov: Burton Albion sign former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper

Dimitar Evtimov has 20 senior appearances in England to his name

Burton have signed Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov on a one-month deal.

The 25-year-old was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of August, having been with the club since 2011.

Evtimov made three appearances for Forest and had loan spells at Nuneaton, Port Vale and Mansfield.

The Brewers' first choice keeper Stephen Bywater is sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Chelsea loanee Brad Collins picked up a thigh strain at Accrington last Saturday.

Albion manager Nigel Clough said: "Finding a goalkeeper with a bit of experience is difficult when you are looking for someone who hasn't played yet this season because of the three clubs rule."

