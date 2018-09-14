Grant Hanley: Norwich City defender out for six weeks with quad injury

Grant Hanley
Grant Hanley has played in all six league games for Norwich this season

Norwich defender Grant Hanley has been ruled for six weeks after the Scotland international picked up a quad injury in training.

Manager Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk: "Grant is our leader and our skipper so it's really bad news for us.

"We have to handle it and we will. I trust the group that we will be able to."

Norwich return to Championship action against second-placed Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you