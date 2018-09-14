Grant Hanley: Norwich City defender out for six weeks with quad injury
-
- From the section Norwich
Norwich defender Grant Hanley has been ruled for six weeks after the Scotland international picked up a quad injury in training.
Manager Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk: "Grant is our leader and our skipper so it's really bad news for us.
"We have to handle it and we will. I trust the group that we will be able to."
Norwich return to Championship action against second-placed Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Saturday.