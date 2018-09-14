Notts County sign defenders Cedric Evina and Jamie Turley

Cedric Evina came through the youth system at Arsenal and played under Harry Kewell at Crawley

Notts County have completed the signing of free agents Cedric Evina and Jamie Turley on undisclosed-length deals.

Both defenders have experience of playing under new Notts boss Harry Kewell at previous club Crawley Town.

Left-back Evina, 26, spent last season on loan with Kewell, having previously helped Doncaster Rovers win promotion to League One in 2016-17.

Centre-back Turley, 28, made 34 appearances for Crawley last season before being released.

Notts have taken only one point from their first seven League Two matches this season and are bottom of the table.

