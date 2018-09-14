Aberdeen make VAR call to 'regain trust' in Scottish FA appeals process

Mikey Devlin was sent off against Kilmarnock

Aberdeen say seriously considering the introduction of live video technology is required to "regain trust" in the Scottish FA's appeals process.

The Dons remain unhappy with the Scottish FA's explanation of why Mikey Devlin was sent off against Kilmarnock.

The SFA ruled that Devlin had denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

"We see at the World Cup how the VAR process aided the referee and gave the referees more confidence to make the big calls," said manager Derek McInnes.

"Unfortunately, we don't have that here, but the appeal process just has to show more common sense."

The SFA said in May that it welcomed the International Football Association Board's decision to permit video assistant referees.

But, while it said it would be happy to embrace the technology, it stressed that it would need to prove "affordable to implement", which is likely to prove a major hurdle.

Aberdeen's appeal against Devlin's sending off was rejected by the SFA's disciplinary panel and Kilmarnock were left unhappy that they failed in a challenge against a red card shown to Gary Dicker.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos did have a red card overturned after he was sent off against the Dons.

Meanwhile, no retrospective action was taken against Ibrox goalkeeper Allan McGregor after a kick-out at Kristoffer Ajer, leading Celtic team-mate Craig Gordon to call for greater transparency in the appeals process.

Devlin will miss Saturday's trip to face St Johnstone and McInnes said: "We felt we were harshly treated on the day, but referees are not going to get everything right and we can accept that.

"I think the appeal panel is there to assist the referee and get to the right outcome and I don't think it is helping the referees recently."

McInnes was speaking as his club issued a strong statement on its website saying they find "the explanation provided by the Scottish FA in relation to the Michael Devlin red card appeal unacceptable" and would be contacting the Scottish Professional Football League.

"In light of recent decisions taken by the SFA, the club believes it is imperative for the country's football authorities to establish consistency and transparency in the appeal and referral process and will engage in dialogue with the SPFL in this regard to seek their assistance," Aberdeen stated.

"Furthermore, at a time when technology is making a significant and positive impact across sport, the club believes that the impact of the VAR system trials in the English Premier League need to be considered if stakeholders in the game are going to regain trust in the process.

"AFC is aware that the views we have expressed are held by many who have found key appeal and referral decisions this year perplexing and want to see the governing body dealing with this proactively, with a consistent and transparent appeals process high up on the agenda."