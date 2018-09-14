Irish Premiership: Glentoran sign former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Chris Gallagher

Gallagher had trained with the Glentoran squad during pre-season

Glentoran have signed former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Chris Gallagher.

The 19-year-old from Belfast has moved to the Oval on a two-year deal after taking part in pre-season training and playing in a friendly against Dundela.

Crick has been a regular member of the Northern Ireland Under-19 squad and was on loan at Stourbridge FC in the South Premier Division Central last season.

"I'm pleased to finish this summer's business by bringing Chris in," said Glens boss Ronnie McFall.

"He's one for the future and I'm confident we'll see him establish himself at Glentoran as the season progresses.

"Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman in particular are very excited about the player's future so I look forward to seeing him continue his progress here at Glentoran."

Gallagher's transfer comes as the Glens also announced that midfielder Conor Pepper has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the Oval until the end of next season.