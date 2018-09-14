Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke says SFA 'unprofessional' for spelling his name wrong

Steve Clarke faces a charge of bringing the game into disrepute

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has branded the Scottish FA unprofessional after the governing body spelt his name wrong on his disciplinary charge.

Clarke is facing a hearing for his criticism of the decision to reject an appeal against Gary Dicker's red card.

"Maybe I'm being a little bit pedantic, but I thought it was disrespectful that they spelt my name wrong, both on the front cover and inside," he said.

"I won't use the word amateurish but certainly unprofessional."

On the charge sheet, his name is written Steven rather than the correct spelling of Stephen.

Clarke's words come the day after Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon urged more transparency over the decisions and make-up of the SFA disciplinary panel.

That followed the decision not to retrospectively discipline Rangers counterpart Allan McGregor for kicking out at Gordon's team-mate, Kristoffer Ajer.

Earlier this week, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes criticised the "incompetency" of the appeals process after his club failed to overturn a red card shown to Mikey Devlin.

Dicker was sent off by referee Willie Collum against Hearts last month and Clarke claimed the decision had been "pre-judged".

The manager and his club have until 18 September to respond to a charge of bringing the game into disrepute and Clarke has indicated he will be defending his remarks at a planned 25 October hearing.

"Obviously we're going to fight our corner," he added. "We'll go to the hearing and put forward our case.

"I stand by everything I said in my statement - no retraction - so I look forward to the hearing."