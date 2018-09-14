Ethan Ampadu: Neil Warnock wants Chelsea teen at Cardiff City

Ethan Ampadu made his Exeter City debut as a 15-year old before his transfer to Chelsea in 2017

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he plans to talk to Chelsea about signing Wales international Ethan Ampadu on loan in January.

The 18-year-old has only made one Premier League substitute's appearance since joining from Exeter City in 2017.

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says Ampadu should go out on loan in January if he is not getting enough game time.

"I think they should loan us him," Warnock said of Chelsea, who Cardiff face on Saturday.

"What I like about him is that he is so confident.

"He plays the game simple. He will have to quicken up a little bit when he gets higher up because he will get caught. But that's the whole object of playing games really.

"He will get that by playing games. When you play with the type of players he has to play with it does help for his education.

"They have good players who could do with playing and if they could get a game in the Premier League I think it would help their development really."

Former Scotland international Nevin, who spent five years at Chelsea, thinks Ampadu could feature regularly for Maurizio Sarri's side if they progress in cup competitions.

"It's so tough to get into the Chelsea first team," Nevin told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales.

"I suspect he might just get enough games this season, maybe 20 or so and might mostly come in the Europa League if Chelsea go all the way and get some cup games as well.

"If he's not in the Chelsea first team fairly regularly by January, for his sake, Chelsea's sake and Wales' sake, get him out on loan and make sure he plays in the Premier League every week.

"It doesn't matter where he goes - he'll be good enough."

Ampadu made his Exeter City debut as a 15-year old before his transfer to Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and has featured seven times for the first team, the majority in cup games.

He impressed in his first competitive start for Wales in the 4-1 Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff and also won his fourth cap in the defeat to Denmark.

"I think he's the most fabulous player," said Nevin.

"There's lots of players who have got good quality but his attitude is stunning because he will put the effort in everywhere - it doesn't matter if it's centre half or centre midfield.

"He's got such bravery about him."