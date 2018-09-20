Championship
Wigan19:45Bristol City
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Bristol City (Fri)

Niclas Eliasson
Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson has been left out for three games this season - the only three games they have lost
Follow live text commentary from 19:30 BST on Friday

Boss Paul Cook has said Wigan Athletic will be "a little bit short" in terms of personnel for their Championship match against Bristol City.

Callum McManaman is a doubt after he was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Hull City because of injury.

Winger Niclas Eliasson could be recalled by Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson, having impressed off the bench during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to West Brom.

Famara Diedhiou may also start after coming on to score in that game.

Match facts

  • Wigan lost both of their Championship meetings with Bristol City during 2016-17, the last season in which they met.
  • In 12 away league visits to Wigan, Bristol City have won more often (five) than they've lost (three), with four draws.
  • Wigan boss Paul Cook lost both of his league meetings with Bristol City in the 2014-15 season with Chesterfield in League One.
  • Wigan and Bristol City have only met on a Friday once previously - Wigan won 1-0 in January 2003 under manager Paul Jewell in a third-tier fixture.
  • Latics striker James Vaughan scored a hat-trick in his last league start against Bristol City, doing so for Huddersfield Town in April 2013.
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, this will be Bristol City's seventh league match on a Friday - more than any other side in the top four tiers of English football; they drew four of their six last season (W1 D1).

Find out more

Friday 21st September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85301851318
2Middlesbrough8521113817
3Brentford8431157815
4West Brom84222012814
5Bristol City84221410414
6Sheff Utd8413129313
7Aston Villa83411412213
8Wigan84131311213
9Derby8413109113
10Swansea833276112
11Nottm Forest8251109111
12Norwich83231213-111
13Sheff Wed83231213-111
14Blackburn825189-111
15Bolton8323912-311
16QPR8314714-710
17Stoke82331013-39
18Rotherham8305613-79
19Hull8215913-47
20Birmingham806257-26
21Millwall8134711-46
22Reading8125913-45
23Preston8125715-85
24Ipswich8044612-64
