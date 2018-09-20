Wigan Athletic v Bristol City (Fri)

Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson has been left out for three games this season - the only three games they have lost

Boss Paul Cook has said Wigan Athletic will be "a little bit short" in terms of personnel for their Championship match against Bristol City.

Callum McManaman is a doubt after he was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Hull City because of injury.

Winger Niclas Eliasson could be recalled by Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson, having impressed off the bench during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to West Brom.

Famara Diedhiou may also start after coming on to score in that game.

Match facts