Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United have striker solutions in Roofe and Bamford absence

Kemar Roofe has scored four goals for Leeds, who have scored more times than all but one Championship rival

Leeds United can handle the absence of strikers Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford through injury, says manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Bamford, 25, is out for up to four months with a knee injury, while four-goal top scorer Roofe will miss the weekend's Millwall game with a knock.

Playmaking midfielder Pablo Hernandez, who has three goals, will also miss out for the Championship leaders.

"He (Roofe) received a kick that does not allow him to play," Bielsa said.

"So we have four players missing, three of them are offensive players and I have to take this into account.

"But we have solutions to face these problems. I have to contend with that on Saturday. We've designed the group so that we can solve these kind of problems."

Although Bamford is yet to open his goalscoring account in the league for Leeds, the former Middlesbrough striker has an EFL Cup strike to his name.

Leeds, who are above Boro in the table on goal difference, have scored more goals than any other club apart from West Brom with 14 in their opening six games.