Football gossip: Neymar, Mbappe, Monreal, Silva, Alderweireld, Kane, Warnock

Real Madrid reportedly have £330m to spend as president Florentino Perez plots his next big-name signing, with Paris St-Germain's Neymar, 26 and Kylian Mbappe, 19, top of the list. (AS, via Sun)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is determined to keep full-back Nacho Monreal, amid interest from Barcelona in the 32-year-old Spaniard. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out Toby Alderweireld, 29, agreeing a new contract at the club. (Daily Express)

Liverpool are set to be at full-strength against Tottenham in Saturday's lunchtime game after a chartered private jet brought Brazil trio Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho back from Brazil duty in the USA in time to train with their team-mates on Thursday. (Daily Mirror)

Roma are keen to eliminate the release clauses of Greek defender Kostas Manolas, 27, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, plus 22-year-old midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, thought to be on Manchester City's radar. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona brought in a world record transfer fee of 222m euros when Paris St-Germain bought Neymar in the summer of 2017, but the Catalan club have had to pay 3% of that fee - 6.6m euros - to Brazilian expert Andre Cury for his work on the deal. (Marca)

West Brom are yet to make a decision over free agents Wes Hoolahan, 36, and Russell Martin, 32, who were invited to train with the club during the international break. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not worried by Harry Kane's performances so far this season. The 25-year-old England striker has scored two goals in four matches for Spurs this term. (Talksport)

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, 69, has not "set a date" on when he will bring an end to his managerial career. (London Evening Standard)

Jurgen Klopp is set to add to his Liverpool backroom staff with the appointment of England junior goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson, who spent seven years working at Manchester United. (Liverpool Echo)

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign Wales international Ethan Ampadu, 17, for Manchester United when the Chelsea defensive midfielder played in a junior tournament aged 12. (Manchester Evening News)

Kevin Keegan will reveal the "shattering truth" about his second stint as boss at Newcastle in an evening with fans to publicise a new book next month. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former England international Stuart Pearce believes Gary Neville's view that Liverpool should "kick the Champions League into touch" is only "95% right." (Talksport)

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray says the club will lend their full support to Bradley Dack, but felt the 24-year-old had shown a "naivety" after admitting breaching a community court order. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Gareth Evans, also known as Harry the Hornet, the Watford mascot renowned for his enthusiastic dance routines and rhythmic drumming, has stepped down from his role. (Watford Observer)