Conor Pepper: Midfielder extends stay with Glentoran

Conor Pepper has emerged as a key player for Glentoran in his brief spell at the Oval

Glentoran midfielder Conor Pepper has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the Oval until the end of next season.

The 24-year-old former Greenock Morton player joined the Glens on a short-term deal ending in December.

However, impressive displays at the start of the season have earned Pepper an extended stay in east Belfast.

"Conor has been outstanding - it was imperative that we got him tied up long term," said Glens boss Ronnie McFall.

Pepper, who was capped at youth level for Republic of Ireland, played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle before moving to Morton four years ago.

A knee operation kept him out for the majority of last season and he was part of the Morton coaching team during his recuperation.

"He won the Supporters Player of the Month in August and has been voted Man of the Match in every game he's started so far," McFall told the club website.

"The jungle drums were already beating and there's no doubt he'd have attracted a lot of interest from other clubs.

"As well as his obvious strengths as a player, Conor is also a great talker, an organiser on the pitch, a real driving force in our midfield and a great example to our younger players."