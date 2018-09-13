Irish Premiership: Bannsiders hold talks with McAree over vacant manager's post

Rodney McAree guided Dungannon Swifts to League Cup success in February

Coleraine have held talks with Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree over the vacant manager's job.

The 44-year-old former Fulham midfielder has been targeted as the successor to Oran Kearney, who was appointed St Mirren manager last week.

McAree played for hometown club Dungannon and has been in charge of the Swifts since October 2015.

The highlight of his spell as Swifts manager came earlier this year with a League Cup triumph.

The 3-1 victory over Ballymena United in the Windsor Park decider ensured a first senior trophy for the Swifts.

McAree worked alongside Darren Murphy, first as Swifts head coach and then first team coach, before his appointment as manager three years ago.

Dungannon have struggled so far this season and lie second bottom of the Premiership table and without a win after five games.

In contrast Coleraine are second in the standings, boasting an unbeaten record and three points off the top with a game in hand.

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels, the father-in-law of Kearney, distanced himself from a return to the Showgrounds on Tuesday.

Trevor McKendry was named temporary manager of the Irish Cup winners following Kearney's departure to Scotland.