Jim O'Brien: Bradford City sign former Barnsley and Coventry midfielder
-
- From the section Bradford
Bradford City have signed free agent Jim O'Brien on a short-term deal until December.
O'Brien, 30, had been on trial with the Bantams under new manager David Hopkin, following the Scottish midfielder's summer exit from Ross County.
The ex-Celtic and Motherwell player, who will join subject to international clearance, has also had stints at Barnsley, Coventry and Shrewsbury.
"It is a massive club and it is a real privilege to be here," O'Brien said.
"The fan base is fantastic and I will give my all. When you play for a big club there is always pressure. But I am determined to work hard and make the most of the chance I have been given by David."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.