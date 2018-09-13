Celtic's James Forrest, Scott Brown and Leigh Griffiths expected to sign new contracts

James Forrest, Leigh Griffiths and Scott Brown are first-team stalwarts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects captain Scott Brown and Scotland internationals Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest to sign new contracts.

Rodgers said striker Griffiths, 28, and Brown, 33, had made clear that they "want to be here".

Winger Forrest, 27, has come through the Scottish champions' youth system.

"James and his people will be speaking with the club and, likewise, a player we would love to extend here," Rodgers said.

"Because he has been absolutely brilliant in my time here."

Brown signed from Hibernian in 2007, while Griffiths arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014.

"We are pretty close on Leigh," Rodgers added. "He clearly wants to be here, we want him to be here, so that will be good news. We think that is not too far away.

"Scott has made it clear he wants to be here and I am sure there will be a deal done pretty soon on that.

"He is quite relaxed about it. He knows what we think of him here at the club, so hopefully that will be done."