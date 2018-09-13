Arsenal: Unai Emery defends relationship with Mesut Ozil

Ozil was taken off during Arsenal's defeat at Chelsea last month

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists he works well with Mesut Ozil and says the German's retirement from international football will benefit the Gunners.

Ozil ended his international career after the World Cup, citing "racism and disrespect" over his Turkish roots.

He was left out of last month's win over West Ham but Emery said at the time the absence was due to illness.

Speaking before Saturday's Premier League game at Newcastle, he said the two have "a very good relationship".

Ozil, 29, joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a five-year deal for a then club record £42.4m in September 2013.

He started the opening two matches of Emery's first campaign at the Emirates, but ESPN reported that he was left out against the Hammers after arguing with the Spaniard and walking out of training.

"[We get on] very well," Emery said. "I push him for improvements to give us the best in his qualities and performances."

"Mesut, like other players, works very well here and also working... together to improve things."