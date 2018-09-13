Hereford FC: Peter Beadle sacked as manager of National League North club

Peter Beadle managed Hereford United before they were wound up in 2014

Hereford FC have sacked boss Peter Beadle - their first managerial change since being founded in 2014.

Beadle led the phoenix club, formed in the aftermath of Hereford United being wound up, to league titles in all three of his full seasons in charge.

He also took Hereford to the FA Vase final at Wembley in 2016 and last season's FA Cup second round, losing to League One side Fleetwood in a replay.

The Bulls are 12th in National League North, English football's sixth tier.

Chairman Ken Kinnersley said the decision to dismiss Beadle, 46, had been taken with a "heavy heart".

He added: "Every fan will remember the vital role he has played in creating the momentum that we are aiming to retain for as long as possible and I'm sure everyone who cares about this club will join me in wishing Pete all the very best for the future."