Ryan Williams: Tranmere Rovers sign former Morecambe midfielder

Ryan Williams made 61 appearances in all competitions during two and a half years with Morecambe

Tranmere have signed former Morecambe midfielder Ryan Williams until January.

The 27-year-old began his Football League career at Morecambe, making 40 league starts between 2013 and 2015.

Williams then joined Championship side Brentford but featured just once before moving to Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, then Ottawa Fury in Canada and Paysandu in Brazil.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon told Rovers' website: "He has experience in the EFL which will add to the squad."

