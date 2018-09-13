National League rebranded in Prostate Cancer UK partnership

More than 11,000 men die from prostate cancer in the UK each year

The National League will be rebranded as the MANarama National League for the next month of the season in a partnership with Prostate Cancer UK.

Title sponsor Vanarama has given up its naming rights to celebrate Prostate Cancer UK becoming the league's first official charity partner.

The league will be rebranded until Non-League Day on Saturday, 13 October.

"This temporary change is a first for English football," said National League chief executive Michael Tattersall.

"We're proud to be a part of this historic moment.

"Just like Prostate Cancer UK we want all our men united against the fight of this deadly disease."

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, killing one man every 45 minutes in the United Kingdom, and Vanarama has also pledged to raise £150,000 for the charity ahead of Non-League Day.

A new captain's armband, a bright orange band including Prostate Cancer UK's logo, will be worn by all National League club captains on Non-League Day.