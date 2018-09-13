Stuart Armstrong: Southampton to Celtic cash share leaves boys club in 'shock'

Stuart Armstrong (centre) met with Dyce Boys Club representatives

Stuart Armstrong's £7m transfer to Southampton from Celtic has led to a six-figure windfall that Dyce Boys Club say will "sustain the club for years".

Their share of this summer's fee, the result of world governing body Fifa's rules about developing players, has left the club "in a state of shock".

Scotland midfielder Armstrong said: "I owe a lot to the coaches and volunteers at Dyce Boys Club.

"I joined the club when I was 13 years old and spent five happy years there."

Inverness-born Armstrong moved on from the Aberdeen club to Inverness Caledonian Thistle before signing professional terms with Dundee United then switching to Celtic.

"I'm really proud that the move to Southampton has triggered a payment to the club as it was a great place for me to learn and enjoy my football while I was growing up," the 26-year-old said.

"They will put the money to good use to help ensure that more and more young players in the area can enjoy their football."

Other graduates of the Dyce club include former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Scott Booth, current Dons captain and Scotland midfielder Graeme Shinnie and Bruce Anderson, the 19-year-old forward who has broken into the first-team squad at Pittodrie this season.

Dyce Boy's Club treasurer Len Nicol added: "We are in a state of shock. We never dreamt how much it would be.

"We heard news of the transfer just before it was announced and we knew that there would be a payment, but I nearly dropped the phone when I heard how much it was.

"Although I've seen the bank statement, it really is hard to believe. This money will help sustain the club for years and we will be able to invest it back into the local community."