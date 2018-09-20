The FA Women's Super League
Everton Ladies19:00Man City Women
Venue: Merseyrail Community Stadium

Everton Ladies v Manchester City Women

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women2200120126
2B'ham City Women22002026
3Reading Women21104044
4Bristol City Women21101014
5Chelsea Women20200002
6Man City Women10100001
7West Ham Ladies10100001
8Everton Ladies100101-10
9Brighton Women200202-20
10Liverpool Women100105-50
11Yeovil Town Ladies2002011-110
