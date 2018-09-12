Hibs: Lennon's mobile phone ban gives players break from social media

Neil Lennon stresses the importance of conversation among his players

Banning mobile phones from training has given Hibernian's squad an "oasis" away from social medial, says Neil Lennon.

Lennon, 47, prefers players to adopt an "old school" approach to strengthen communication "on and off the field".

And he said: "It's important in a footballing environment that they converse with each other.

"They're fine with it. The two years I've been there, we've had a lot of success and they're a close knit group."

'I know it's a different generation'

Former Celtic boss Lennon, who won the Championship and promotion with Hibs last year and led them into Europe this year, feels his policy is particularly relevant for younger players.

"You'd bring them in for a chat and every answer would be monosyllabic," Lennon explained on BBC Radio 5live.

"How's your mum and dad? 'Alright'. How'd you think you played yesterday? 'Fine'.

"But if you put a phone in front of them they could write War and Peace for you.

"I know it's a different generation, I get that and I'm not a dictator by any means but it's a simple rule that they just have to abide by. Communication is always vital on and off the field.

"Unfortunately, these days a lot of guys are influenced by public opinion on Twitter, on Facebook and I think at times it can be a very, very good thing but also a lot of times I think it can be a very detrimental thing as well to them.

"To have that atmosphere and communication, it's a bit old school I know. I just think for those four or five ours, it's their oasis and somewhere to be enjoyed rather than worry about things."