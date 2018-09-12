John Terry: Former England captain turns down Spartak Moscow offer

John Terry won 78 caps for England between 2003 and 2012

Former England captain John Terry has rejected a contract offer from Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow.

The 37-year-old centre-back is a free agent after leaving Championship club Aston Villa when his deal with them expired earlier this summer.

"Spartak are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism," Terry said.

"But after assessing this move with my family, we've decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time."

Writing on Instagram, the former Chelsea skipper added: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season."

Terry featured 36 times during his season with Villa, who were beaten in the Championship play-off final by Fulham in May.

He previously made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea, helping them win numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.