Denis Cheryshev: Russia midfielder investigated by Spanish anti-doping authorities

Cheryshev has spent his entire senior career in Spain, playing for Real Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia

Denis Cheryshev, who scored four goals for Russia at the World Cup, is under investigation for an alleged doping violation.

The 27-year-old, on loan at Valencia from Villarreal, fell under suspicion after his father revealed his son had used growth hormone (HGH) treatment.

The World Anti-Doping Agency told BBC Sport the case was being handled by the Spanish anti-doping authorities.

Cheryshev played five World Cup games as hosts Russia reached the last eight.

The taking of HGH without a therapeutic use exemption can lead to a four-year ban.

Cheryshev's father later said that his remarks, made before last summer's World Cup, had been misquoted by a journalist.

Russian sports daily Sport-Express quoted the player, who began his career at Real Madrid, as saying: "On my side, everything has been honest and I think there will be no problem.

"I think we'd better leave this case in the hands of medics, who have done everything right."