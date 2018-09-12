Luke Shaw: Manchester United defender could face Watford a week after concussion

Luke Shaw received treatment for close to seven minutes after clashing with Spain's Dani Carvajal while challenging for an aerial ball

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw could play in Saturday's Premier League game at Watford, a week after suffering concussion while playing for England.

Shaw was taken off on a stretcher at the start of the second half of England's Nations League defeat by Spain at Wembley.

Football Association guidelines state a player who suffers concussion should not play for 14 days.

But Shaw could play after being treated in United's "enhanced care setting."

The guidelines allow a player to return earlier if seven criteria are met, and United's state-of-the-art medical facilities are understood to meet the requirements.

It does not mean Shaw is certain to play at Vicarage Road as United's medical staff must be convinced of the full-back's recovery before making him available to manager Jose Mourinho.