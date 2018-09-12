Football gossip: Pogba, Martial, Fabregas, Ramsay, Pirlo, Sessegnon, Bent

Jose Mourinho has "lost patience" with 22-year-old Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, who is set to join another Premier League club, with Tottenham and Arsenal believed to be keen on the Frenchman. (Express)

Paul Pogba was "promised" a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid by agent at the end of this season when the 25-year-old rejoined Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his first-team place - but the 20-year-old England forward will face a tough decision next summer if he fails to hold down regular place in the side. (Sun)

Chelsea are in danger of losing Cesc Fabregas, 31, on a free transfer to either Inter Milan or AC Milan in January with the Spaniard's contract at Stamford Bridge set to expire at the end of the season. (Express)

Defender Jerome Boateng, 30, told Jose Mourinho he was turning down a summer move to Manchester United because he did not see them as a step up from Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsay, 27, is on the radar of AC Milan with his contract at at the Emirates expiring next summer. (Sun)

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, 25, has moved on from his aborted summer transfer to Liverpool - but it has not put him off a move to the Premier League in the future. (Mirror)

Fulham are planning to open contract talks with Ryan Sessegnon, with the 18-year-old England U21 star's contract set to expire in less than two years. (London Evening Standard)

Inter Milan are desperate to tie 25-year-old striker Mauro Icardi and 23-year-old defender Milan Skriniar down to new contracts to fight off interest from Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Former AC Milan, Juventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, 39, could be tempted out of retirement to play for semi-professional side Avondale FC in Australia in a one-off appearance against top-tier Sydney FC in their FFA Cup quarter-final next week. (Fox Sports - Australia)

Willian says he never wanted to leave Chelsea in the summer, despite interest from Manchester United and three bids from Barcelona, and the 30-year-old Brazil midfielder hopes he will remain at Stamford Bridge for the next five years. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool rejected offers from Huddersfield, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Rangers and Lyon for 20-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke during the summer transfer window. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is angry about former coach Zinedine Zidane's reported plans to manage Manchester United. (Express)

Florentino has also backed tennis star Rafael Nadal to one day succeed him as Real Madrid president. (Mail)

Chelsea winger Kenedy, 22, is not interested in making his loan deal to Newcastle permanent. (Sun)

Out-of-contract striker Darren Bent, 34, is keen to join Steven Gerrard's Rangers after turning down a pay-as-you-play deal at Burton. (TalkSport)