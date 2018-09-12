Jay Fulton return set to boost Swansea City for Nottingham Forest game

Swansea midfielder Jay Fulton has played five games so far this season, scoring one goal

Jay Fulton is set to return to action for Swansea City's Championship game at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The midfielder, 24, had surgery on a broken thumb prior to the international break but has been passed fit.

Centre-back Joe Rodon has returned to training after an ankle injury that ruled him out of Wales Under-21 duty.

Top scorer Oli McBurnie withdrew from Scotland's squad with toe and ankle problems, although Swansea are hopeful he could play some part against Forest.

Graham Potter's side are seventh in the table, although just three points behind leaders Leeds United in what is shaping up to be an exceptionally tight Championship season.