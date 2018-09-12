BBC Sport - Regan Poole inspired by selection path to Wales senior side

Poole inspired by Wales senior picks

  • From the section Wales

Wales Under-21 and Manchester United defender Regan Poole says the number of young players being given chances to step up to the senior international side is encouraging the age-group teams.

A crop of youthful talent including Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Tyler Roberts, Connor Roberts, David Brooks and Ben Woodburn all featured in Wales' two Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark last week.

The side that Wales manager Ryan Giggs started against Denmark in Aarhus had an average age of less than 24.

