Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss and club face Scottish FA disciplinary charge

Kilmarnock and boss Steve Clarke have been charged by the Scottish FA over comments made criticising the governing body's disciplinary process after Gary Dicker lost his red-card appeal.

The Killie midfielder was sent off for a challenge on Hearts' Calumn Morrison.

Clarke alleged the appeal was rejected because Willie Column, who dismissed Dicker, had been appointed to referee the forthcoming Old Firm derby.

He and the club have until 18 September to respond to the charge.

The principal hearing date has been set for 25 October.

More to follow.