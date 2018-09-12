Sami Khedira: Juventus midfielder signs new contract at the club until 2021

Sami Khedira
Sami Khedira scored Juventus' first Serie A goal of the season against Chievo in their opening game

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has signed a two-year contract extension at Juventus, that will keep him at the Serie A club until 2021.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2015. and was was linked with Liverpool and Paris St-Germain in the summer.

He scored Juventus' first Serie A goal of the season to take his tally to 20 in 80 league games for the Bianconeri.

Khedira is a three-time Serie A and Coppa Italia winner.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you