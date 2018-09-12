Lee Bowyer: Charlton boss, as well as club and Southend fined by Football Association

Lee Bowyer was appointed Charlton manager on 6 September after being in the job as a caretaker since March

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has been fined £1,500 by the Football Association after admitting to a misconduct charge for comments made about referee James Linington last month.

Bowyer was critical of the referee following a defeat by Peterborough and was charged with "questioning the integrity of the match official and/or bringing the game into disrepute".

In a separate incident, Charlton and Southend have been fined £5,000 following a fracas between the two sides which saw three players sent off.

Charlton midfielder Tariqe Fosu and the Southend duo of goalkeeper Mark Oxley and winger Michael Kightly were shown straight red cards for their involvement in a 18-man melee at the end of a 2-1 win for the Addicks at Roots Hall.

The League One clubs were fined for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent behaviour".