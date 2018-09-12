BBC Sport - NI's Saville confident for October matches after win over Israel
Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville says it was crucial to defeat Israel in order to build momentum for next month's two Nations League games.
Michael O'Neill's men eased to a 3-0 win in Tuesday night's friendly at Windsor Park and losing out to Bosnia-Herzogovina in a Nations League opener which they dominated.
Saville believes Northern Ireland's performances in the two games show they can get positive results from the away matches in Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.