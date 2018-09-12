Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville says it was crucial to defeat Israel in order to build momentum for next month's two Nations League games.

Michael O'Neill's men eased to a 3-0 win in Tuesday night's friendly at Windsor Park and losing out to Bosnia-Herzogovina in a Nations League opener which they dominated.

Saville believes Northern Ireland's performances in the two games show they can get positive results from the away matches in Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.