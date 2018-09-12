BBC Sport - NI's Saville confident for October matches after win over Israel

NI's Saville confident for October matches

Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville says it was crucial to defeat Israel in order to build momentum for next month's two Nations League games.

Michael O'Neill's men eased to a 3-0 win in Tuesday night's friendly at Windsor Park and losing out to Bosnia-Herzogovina in a Nations League opener which they dominated.

Saville believes Northern Ireland's performances in the two games show they can get positive results from the away matches in Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Top videos

Video

NI's Saville confident for October matches

Video

Highlights: Anderson breaks record as England finish series with win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'He's done it' - Anderson breaks McGrath record to seal England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jets rookie Darnold overcomes worst possible start

Video

Watch: 'Warne-like' delivery dismisses Rahul

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rashford 'a big part' of England future

Video

'You're vain if you do that' - the world of gym selfies

Video

Week 1

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pant reaches century with a six as India frustrate England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Moeen makes breakthrough with Rahane wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pint-sized Cook - a celebration of England's leading Test run-scorer

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Lynch carries seven defenders for touchdown

Video

Highlights: Cook hits final Test century on remarkable day

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you