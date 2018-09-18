Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (Wed)
-
- From the section Championship
Steve McClaren may name unchanged XI after Saturday's win at Bolton made it seven points from nine.
Midfielder Josh Scowen (knee) is making good progress and could be involved, but Darnell Furlong (knee) and Sean Goss (back) remain sidelined.
Millwall boss Neil Harris has no fresh injury concerns and striker Tom Bradshaw could start after featuring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Leeds.
Shaun Hutchinson (knee) will likely remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Eight of the past 12 league meetings between QPR and Millwall have been draws - both sides have two wins apiece in the other four matches.
- Millwall have not won an away league match at QPR since February 1989, winning 2-1 in the top flight.
- QPR have won each of their previous two meetings with Millwall held on a Wednesday, with both victories coming in the League Cup in September 1987 and October 1993.
- Queens Park Rangers have only failed to score in one of their past 12 home league matches (21 goals scored), a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City earlier this season.
- Millwall have lost three of their past four league games away from home (D1), as many defeats as in the previous 14 such matches combined.
- QPR striker Nahki Wells has scored three goals in three league games against Millwall, with all three strikes coming for previous club Huddersfield.