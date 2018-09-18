Sheffield United v Birmingham City (Wed)

John Fleck has scored one goal in seven appearances for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to play against Birmingham after recovering from a groin injury.

Paul Coutts (broken leg) played 90 minutes of an under-23 team game but is not yet ready for first-team football.

Midfielder Craig Gardner remains a doubt for Birmingham after picking up a knock in training and missing Friday's draw with West Brom.

Garry Monk has no other new injury concerns to deal with as his side seek their first league win of the season.

Match facts