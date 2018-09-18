Sheffield United v Birmingham City (Wed)
Championship
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to play against Birmingham after recovering from a groin injury.
Paul Coutts (broken leg) played 90 minutes of an under-23 team game but is not yet ready for first-team football.
Midfielder Craig Gardner remains a doubt for Birmingham after picking up a knock in training and missing Friday's draw with West Brom.
Garry Monk has no other new injury concerns to deal with as his side seek their first league win of the season.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have won three of their past four home league matches against Birmingham, drawing the other.
- Birmingham have won five of their past seven games against Sheffield United in all competitions (D1 L1).
- Sheffield United have not kept a clean sheet at home in any of their past seven league matches (eight goals conceded), last doing so against Nottingham Forest back in March.
- Birmingham have failed to win any of their opening seven league games of a season for the first time since 1978-79 when they were relegated from the top-flight.
- Birmingham boss Garry Monk has won his previous two matches against Sheffield United and Chris Wilder, though this will be his first ever managerial visit to Bramall Lane.
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored just one goal in 10 EFL appearances against Birmingham City, the joint fewest number of goals he has scored against sides he has faced at least 10 times (also Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton).