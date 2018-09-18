Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Birmingham
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Birmingham City (Wed)

John Fleck
John Fleck has scored one goal in seven appearances for Sheffield United this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to play against Birmingham after recovering from a groin injury.

Paul Coutts (broken leg) played 90 minutes of an under-23 team game but is not yet ready for first-team football.

Midfielder Craig Gardner remains a doubt for Birmingham after picking up a knock in training and missing Friday's draw with West Brom.

Garry Monk has no other new injury concerns to deal with as his side seek their first league win of the season.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have won three of their past four home league matches against Birmingham, drawing the other.
  • Birmingham have won five of their past seven games against Sheffield United in all competitions (D1 L1).
  • Sheffield United have not kept a clean sheet at home in any of their past seven league matches (eight goals conceded), last doing so against Nottingham Forest back in March.
  • Birmingham have failed to win any of their opening seven league games of a season for the first time since 1978-79 when they were relegated from the top-flight.
  • Birmingham boss Garry Monk has won his previous two matches against Sheffield United and Chris Wilder, though this will be his first ever managerial visit to Bramall Lane.
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored just one goal in 10 EFL appearances against Birmingham City, the joint fewest number of goals he has scored against sides he has faced at least 10 times (also Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton).

Wednesday 19th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
View full Championship table

