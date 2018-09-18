Middlesbrough v Bolton Wanderers (Wed)
Championship
Middlesbrough will hope to bounce back from their first league loss of the season when they host Bolton on Wednesday.
Manager Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns but striker Rudy Gestede (ankle) is not yet fit to be involved.
Bolton are without winger Sammy Ameobi, who injured his ankle in Saturday's home defeat by QPR.
Bolton have already won at West Brom and Reading, and are yet to lose away from home in the league this season.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won each of their last six league matches against Bolton Wanderers, a run stretching back to August 2014.
- Since a 3-1 win in the Premier League in November 2008, Bolton have lost each of their last five league visits to the Riverside Stadium.
- Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis hasn't faced Bolton since the final day of the 2011-12 season as Stoke manager, a 2-2 draw which relegated Bolton from the Premier League.
- Middlesbrough have not won seven straight home league matches since April 1998, when they won eight successive games, also in the second tier.
- Should Bolton avoid defeat at the Riverside, they will be unbeaten in their first four away games of a season for the first time since 2001-02, when in the Premier League.
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored in each of his three league appearances against Bolton, netting five times.