Middlesbrough19:45Bolton
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Bolton Wanderers (Wed)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough lost for the first time in the league this season at Norwich on Saturday
Middlesbrough will hope to bounce back from their first league loss of the season when they host Bolton on Wednesday.

Manager Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns but striker Rudy Gestede (ankle) is not yet fit to be involved.

Bolton are without winger Sammy Ameobi, who injured his ankle in Saturday's home defeat by QPR.

Bolton have already won at West Brom and Reading, and are yet to lose away from home in the league this season.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won each of their last six league matches against Bolton Wanderers, a run stretching back to August 2014.
  • Since a 3-1 win in the Premier League in November 2008, Bolton have lost each of their last five league visits to the Riverside Stadium.
  • Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis hasn't faced Bolton since the final day of the 2011-12 season as Stoke manager, a 2-2 draw which relegated Bolton from the Premier League.
  • Middlesbrough have not won seven straight home league matches since April 1998, when they won eight successive games, also in the second tier.
  • Should Bolton avoid defeat at the Riverside, they will be unbeaten in their first four away games of a season for the first time since 2001-02, when in the Premier League.
  • Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored in each of his three league appearances against Bolton, netting five times.

Wednesday 19th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
