Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is not available for selection because of a groin injury.
Defender Michael Dawson (calf) will hope to feature after being left on the bench for the Reds' draw with Swansea.
Sheffield Wednesday have no new injuries or suspensions to contend with after Saturday's draw with Stoke.
Striker Gary Hooper is closing on a return after playing 60 minutes for the Owls' under-23 team but will not feature at the City Ground.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost each of their past seven league matches against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won their past four league visits to Nottingham Forest by an aggregate score of 10-1.
- In all competitions, Forest manager Aitor Karanka lost his first three meetings with Sheffield Wednesday - but the Spaniard has won his past three in a row.
- Nottingham Forest have drawn three of their past four home league matches (W1), as many draws as in their previous 35 such games combined (W17 D3 L15).
- Sheffield Wednesday have not kept a clean sheet in the Championship in any of their past eight matches