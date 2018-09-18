Championship
Reading20:00Norwich
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Norwich City (Wed)

Reading and Iran international Saeid Ezatolahi
Saeid Ezatolahi played for Iran against Spain and Portugal in the 2018 World Cup
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Reading should have Iran international Saeid Ezatolahi available for the visit of Norwich City.

The Rostov loanee midfielder joined the Royals last month and recently received his visa clearance in France.

Norwich continue to be without skipper Grant Hanley, who is sidelined for up to two months with a quad injury.

Christoph Zimmerman is likely to keep his spot at centre-back after replacing Hanley for the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We have struggled at home this season, but as we showed at Preston, if you can go away and win scoring three goals, you certainly should be able to do it at home.

"But you've got to do the work, the graft, look at the details. There's a spirit in the group and they've responded to some adversity at the start of this season.

"We'll be ready for Norwich. Daniel Farke is someone I've met before and respect, who has brought that German footballing philosophy to the club.

"We should expect a very difficult game against them, but so should they."

Match facts

  • Reading have lost each of their past three league matches against Norwich, conceding 12 goals.
  • Both teams have found the net in each of the past seven league meetings between Reading and Norwich, with a total of 29 goals scored.
  • Reading's five points from their opening seven league games is their lowest points return at this stage in the second tier since the 1997-98 campaign (4), a season they went on to finish bottom and be relegated.
  • Norwich have not won any of their past 11 league games away from home (D7 L4), their longest such run since August 2014 (a run of 12).
  • Reading manager Paul Clement has not won any of his previous seven matches in all competitions played on a Wednesday, drawing two and losing the other five.
  • Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira has scored four goals in three league games against Reading, including one in a 7-1 victory over the Royals back in April 2017.

Wednesday 19th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
