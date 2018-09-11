BBC Sport - Gavin Whyte's ability never in doubt - Michael O'Neill

Whyte's ability never in doubt: O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is confident more young players can progress into the senior international squad after Gavin Whyte's debut performance against Israel.

Whyte scored 106 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute in Northern Ireland's 3-0 win at Windsor Park, with O'Neill saying he knew the Oxford United winger had the ability to succeed in professional football.

O'Neill also praised Ian Baraclough's Under-21 side for their stunning 2-1 Euro qualifier victory away to Spain.

Top videos

Video

Whyte's ability never in doubt: O'Neill

Video

Highlights: Anderson breaks record as England finish series with win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'He's done it' - Anderson breaks McGrath record to seal England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jets rookie Darnold overcomes worst possible start

Video

Watch: 'Warne-like' delivery dismisses Rahul

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pant reaches century with a six as India frustrate England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Moeen makes breakthrough with Rahane wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pint-sized Cook - a celebration of England's leading Test run-scorer

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Lynch carries seven defenders for touchdown

Video

Highlights: Cook hits final Test century on remarkable day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Graham's superb lob & other great WSL goals

Video

'No way Jose' - Mourinho takes tumble but keeps on smiling…

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you