Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Netherlands U211Scotland U212

Netherlands U21 1-2 Scotland U21: Everton's Fraser Hornby the star again for Scots

Fraser Hornby
Fraser Hornby has now scored five goals in his last two games

Scotland kept their Under-21 European Championships hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 win in the Netherlands.

A Fraser Hornby double, including the winner on 88 minutes, sent Scot Gemmill's side third in Group 4, behind Ukraine only on goal difference.

The Everton striker, 18, has now scored five goals in his last two games for his country.

Scotland are away to Ukraine and at home to England next month in their final two games.

Each group winner will qualify for the tournament in Italy next year, with the best four runners-up, discounting the results against the bottom side, going into a play-off.

The Netherlands are now fourth in the table on 12 points, two behind both Scotland and Ukraine.

Hornby opened the scoring in spectacular fashion on 54 minutes with a raking strike from 40 yards out.

It was a lead that lasted just 16 minutes before Teun Koopmeiner's deflected free-kick levelled the game for the Dutch.

However, after Lewis Ferguson was hauled down in the box by Pablo Rosario with two minutes to go.

PSV midfielder Rosario was sent off and Hornby kept his cool from the spot to give the Scots a victory which saw them leapfrog their hosts.

Line-ups

Netherlands U21

  • 1Bijlow
  • 2Dumfries
  • 3Fosu-Mensah
  • 4van Drongelen
  • 5OuwejanSubstituted forRamselaarat 60'minutes
  • 6RosarioBooked at 88mins
  • 10Til
  • 8Koopmeiners
  • 7IdrissiSubstituted forMalenat 76'minutes
  • 9LammersSubstituted forZivkovicat 60'minutes
  • 11Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 12Hoogma
  • 13St. Juste
  • 14Eiting
  • 15Ramselaar
  • 16Groothuizen
  • 17Malen
  • 18Zivkovic

Scotland U21

  • 21McCrorie
  • 17CaddenBooked at 87mins
  • 5Bates
  • 6Porteous
  • 2Smith
  • 14MallanSubstituted forMcIntyreat 78'minutes
  • 20McCrorieBooked at 77mins
  • 18Magennis
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forFergusonat 39'minutes
  • 10JohnstonSubstituted forGilmourat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Hornby

Substitutes

  • 4McIntyre
  • 8Ferguson
  • 12Doohan
  • 15Shaw
  • 16Gilmour
  • 19Williamson

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlands U21Away TeamScotland U21
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 2.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).

Billy Gilmour (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guus Til (Netherlands U21).

Lewis Ferguson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Billy Gilmour (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21).

Kyle Magennis (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 2. Fraser Hornby (Scotland U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Dismissal

Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) is shown the red card.

Penalty conceded by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Scotland U21. Lewis Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Chris Cadden (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Scotland U21. Lewis Ferguson tries a through ball, but Fraser Hornby is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McCrorie (Scotland U21).

Attempt missed. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rick van Drongelen.

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom McIntyre (Scotland U21).

Substitution

Substitution, Scotland U21. Tom McIntyre replaces Stephen Mallan.

Booking

Ross McCrorie (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Donyell Malen (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross McCrorie (Scotland U21).

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands U21. Donyell Malen replaces Oussama Idrissi.

Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rick van Drongelen.

Offside, Netherlands U21. Denzel Dumfries tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Scotland U21. Billy Gilmour replaces Michael Johnston.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 1. Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Stephen Mallan (Scotland U21).

Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

Attempt blocked. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.

Attempt saved. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi with a cross.

Offside, Scotland U21. Robby McCrorie tries a through ball, but Fraser Hornby is caught offside.

Foul by Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Netherlands U21).

David Bates (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Guus Til (Netherlands U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2187102432122
2Croatia U2186112552019
3Czech Rep U2184131314-113
4Belarus U2183231012-211
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2187012381521
2Slovakia U2185031517-215
3Northern Ireland U2184221311214
4Iceland U2183231411311
5Albania U218134714-76
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2186112671919
2Poland U2185301881018
3Finland U2182331217-59
4Georgia U218233915-69
5Faroe Islands U218134815-76
6Lithuania U218116314-114

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2186201441020
2Ukraine U218422158714
3Scotland U218422128414
4Netherlands U218332156912
5Latvia U218035515-103
6Andorra U218026121-202

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2185212361717
2R. of Ireland U218431114715
3Norway U2184221310314
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2183231010011
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U218008522-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2188002351824
2Russia U218512189916
3Austria U2185121751216
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Gibraltar U219117125-244
6Macedonia U2181161018-84

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U218530134918
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
3Portugal U218422189914
4Wales U21832389-111
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U218008229-270

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2198102151625
2Slovenia U2184221210214
3Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Montenegro U218125714-75
6Luxembourg U218125616-105
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

