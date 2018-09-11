Republic of Ireland U21 0-6 Germany U21: Schalke's Teuchert scores hat-trick for visitors

Henry Charsley of the Republic of Ireland in action against Germany's hat-trick scorer Cedric Teuchert

The Republic of Ireland were beaten 6-0 at home by Group Five leaders Germany in Tuesday's European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Dublin.

Aaron Seydel gave Germany a sixth-minute lead while Schalke 04 forward Cedric Teuchert scored a hat-trick, including two penalties.

The Irish conceded a third penalty late in the game which Suat Serdar netted.

Serdar scored again to complete the visitors' emphatic win, giving them a five-point lead at the top.

It means that, with just two matches left, the Republic's hopes of automatically qualifying for next year's finals are all but over.

Noel King's boys must hope to pick up points from October trips to Israel and Germany in their push for a play-off place.