England v Switzerland: How Gareth Southgate's players rated

From the section

England beat Switzerland to avoid losing four successive games for the first time

England bounced back from their Nations League loss to Spain with victory over Switzerland in a friendly at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game, adding to the one he got at Wembley on Saturday.

But which England players impressed against the Swiss? And who had an evening to forget?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from the King Power Stadium, along with the ratings you provided on our player rater.

Jack Butland (goalkeeper) 5

Tough night. Nervous early on with a couple of poor clearances, one of which almost gifted Switzerland a goal. Redeemed himself with a good save from Rodriguez.

Your rating: 4.58

Trent Alexander-Arnold (right wing-back) 7

Excellent performance from the Liverpool youngster. Looks right at home in an England shirt.

Your rating: 5.85

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6

Has his moments defensively but his superb cross for Rashford's winner was a reminder of what he offers.

Your rating: 5.24

James Tarkowski (centre-back) 5

Looked nervous early on and was robbed when Shaqiri nearly put Switzerland ahead.

Your rating: 4.79

Trent Alexander-Arnold (second from right) was one of nine changes made by England for the game

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 6

Usual odd surge forward but also moments of uncertainty.

Your rating: 5.71

Danny Rose (left wing-back) 8

Constant threat going forward and pressed his left-back claims.

Your rating: 5.56

Eric Dier (defensive midfield) 5

Understated display from England's captain on the night. Almost scored with a header.

Your rating: 4.47

Fabian Delph (centre midfield) 5

Full of effort but struggled as Switzerland took control in midfield in the first half.

Your rating: 4.60

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (centre midfield) 5

Quiet night for Chelsea's midfielder who has only played 33 minutes for his club this season. A chance missed.

Your rating: 5.21

Rashford scored his second goal in two games for England

Marcus Rashford (forward) 7

Must now be a contender for a regular starting place. Real threat and two goals in two games.

Your rating: 6.04

Danny Welbeck (forward) 5

Busy as usual but minimal impact - although service poor.

Your rating: 4.80

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard (for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 61 mins): No impact. 5.

John Stones (for James Tarkowski, 61 mins) Got caught on his heels later on which almost let Switzerland in. 5.

Harry Kane (for Danny Welbeck, 61 mins): Given a run-out but little effect. 5.

Jordan Henderson (for Fabian Delph, 68 mins) Busy but the game had lost its edge after he came on. 5.

Kieran Trippier (for Trent Alexander-Arnold, 78 mins) No rating.

Ben Chilwell (for Danny Rose, 79 mins) No rating.

England v Switzerland - how did you rate the players?